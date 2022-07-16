Toews Corp ADV Purchases New Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $107.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.09.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

