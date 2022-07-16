Toews Corp ADV Purchases New Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 10.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $4,201,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 8.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $287,468.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $180,570.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,330.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $287,468.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,296 shares of company stock worth $2,140,463. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.98.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $95.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.25. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

