Toews Corp ADV Makes New $411,000 Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $449,778,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 511,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,362,000 after purchasing an additional 252,747 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,862,000 after purchasing an additional 233,026 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28,346.3% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 128,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,876,000 after purchasing an additional 127,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $603,340,000 after purchasing an additional 99,285 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $683.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $748.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $626.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $658.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $721.04.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

