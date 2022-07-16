Toews Corp ADV Invests $429,000 in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000. Public Storage comprises 0.1% of Toews Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,949,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price target on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.82.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $313.32 on Friday. Public Storage has a one year low of $292.32 and a one year high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $314.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.31.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.75%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

