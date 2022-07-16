Toews Corp ADV Invests $406,000 in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PEG opened at $60.55 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -84.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $673,032.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,158,405.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,249 shares of company stock worth $2,028,900 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.