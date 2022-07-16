Toews Corp ADV Invests $406,000 in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE:PEG opened at $60.55 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.68.
Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -84.05%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $673,032.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,158,405.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,249 shares of company stock worth $2,028,900 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.64.
Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
