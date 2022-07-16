Toews Corp ADV Invests $404,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 195,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,383,000 after acquiring an additional 13,211 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,757,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on PM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $90.18 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $139.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.