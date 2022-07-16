Tixl Achieves Market Cap of $4.09 Million (TXL)

Tixl (TXL) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. One Tixl coin can now be bought for about $0.0610 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. Tixl has a total market capitalization of $4.09 million and $78,883.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tixl has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tixl

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins. The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg. Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary. Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency.

Tixl Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tixl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tixl using one of the exchanges listed above.

