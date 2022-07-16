Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.85

Shares of Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTRGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.85 and last traded at C$1.85, with a volume of 279595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.97.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$89.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.48.

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTRGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$135.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$106.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Titanium Transportation Group Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Titanium Transportation Group

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates in two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

