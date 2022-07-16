Time New Bank Price Hits $0.0055 on Major Exchanges (TNB)

Time New Bank (TNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $22.58 million and approximately $395,804.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Time New Bank has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One Time New Bank coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank (TNB) is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,413,848,444 coins and its circulating supply is 4,072,568,444 coins. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here. Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund.

Time New Bank Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

