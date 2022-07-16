Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Decreased by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.9% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,777,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.54.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of TMO stock traded up $13.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $538.87. 1,672,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,014. The business’s fifty day moving average is $539.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $563.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $497.83 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

