The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Short Interest Update

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 198.8% from the June 15th total of 391,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 629,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in The9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The9 by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in The9 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The9 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The9 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCTY stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. 320,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,881. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.10. The9 has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $18.41.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The9 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a "sell" rating for the company.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of cryptocurrency mining; and NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.

