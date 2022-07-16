The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,975,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.59. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $77.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.22.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.