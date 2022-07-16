The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
RTN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut shares of The Restaurant Group to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 75 ($0.89) to GBX 70 ($0.83) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 47 ($0.56) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.07) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group from GBX 125 ($1.49) to GBX 110 ($1.31) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 95.40 ($1.13).
Shares of LON:RTN opened at GBX 44.20 ($0.53) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £338.16 million and a PE ratio of -8.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 49.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 71.30. The Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 130.20 ($1.55). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.68.
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
