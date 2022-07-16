The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

RTN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut shares of The Restaurant Group to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 75 ($0.89) to GBX 70 ($0.83) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 47 ($0.56) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.07) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group from GBX 125 ($1.49) to GBX 110 ($1.31) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 95.40 ($1.13).

Get The Restaurant Group alerts:

The Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:RTN opened at GBX 44.20 ($0.53) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £338.16 million and a PE ratio of -8.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 49.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 71.30. The Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 130.20 ($1.55). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.68.

The Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.