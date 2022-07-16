The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stake Cut by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc cut its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Kroger were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 4.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth $479,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth $1,722,000. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Kroger by 97.2% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 145,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after buying an additional 71,502 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 1.9% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,683,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,575,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.05.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

