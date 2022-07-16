The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,721,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,910 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,069,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,993 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,788,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,598,000 after acquiring an additional 132,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,169,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,169,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,094 shares of company stock worth $13,171,478. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.