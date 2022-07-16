The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.29.

KHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,094 shares of company stock worth $13,171,478. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 1.9 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $38.01 on Friday. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

