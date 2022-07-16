The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Short Interest Down 82.0% in June

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 82.0% from the June 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Korea Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Korea Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,616,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in The Korea Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Korea Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 845,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,053,000 after acquiring an additional 17,156 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in The Korea Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Korea Fund by 247.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Korea Fund alerts:

The Korea Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KF traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,500. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.53. The Korea Fund has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

The Korea Fund Company Profile

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Korea Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Korea Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.