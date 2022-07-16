The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a decrease of 75.6% from the June 15th total of 193,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 960,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 289,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HOKCY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,728. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hong Kong and China Gas has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $1.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.0235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass; agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, photovoltaic projects, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

