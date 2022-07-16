The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Target Price to $106.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TER. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Teradyne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.61.

NASDAQ TER opened at $93.75 on Friday. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $82.97 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.51.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 19.7% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 4.7% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 24.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 112,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

