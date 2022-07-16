The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €14.40 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.40 ($14.40) price objective on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($26.00) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($17.50) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($21.00) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($23.00) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.80 ($16.80) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Grand City Properties Trading Up 2.1 %

FRA:GYC opened at €13.16 ($13.16) on Tuesday. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of €16.61 ($16.61) and a 1 year high of €20.14 ($20.14). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €17.61.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

See Also

