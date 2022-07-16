The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 26th

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the medical device company on Thursday, August 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th.

Cooper Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years. Cooper Companies has a payout ratio of 0.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cooper Companies to earn $14.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.4%.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $293.51 on Friday. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $284.01 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.17). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 12.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 55.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.78.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

