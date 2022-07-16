The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLCE shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $40.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.00. Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $36.97 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $362.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.59 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 79.55% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Bachman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,182 shares in the company, valued at $777,007. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Children’s Place

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 596,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,423,000 after purchasing an additional 35,123 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 1,517.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at $3,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About Children’s Place

(Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.