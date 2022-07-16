The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,269 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.18.

Boeing Trading Up 0.4 %

BA stock opened at $147.74 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $241.15. The company has a market cap of $87.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.