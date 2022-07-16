The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Institutional Trading of Beauty Health

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Emfo LLC grew its stake in Beauty Health by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beauty Health Stock Up 2.4 %

Beauty Health stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 14.25 and a quick ratio of 13.57. Beauty Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.99.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.15 million. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 117.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Beauty Health will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Beauty Health Company Profile

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

