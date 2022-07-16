The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,570,000 shares, a growth of 94.8% from the June 15th total of 19,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.8 days.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

NYSE BNS opened at $55.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $54.23 and a 52 week high of $74.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.90.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

See Also

