Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Price Target Increased to €150.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €145.00 ($145.00) to €150.00 ($150.00) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Thales from €110.00 ($110.00) to €137.00 ($137.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Thales from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Thales from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.50.

Thales Price Performance

THLLY stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. Thales has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $27.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.96.

Thales Cuts Dividend

About Thales

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.3112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.68%.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

