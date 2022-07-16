Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.03

Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.03 and traded as low as $23.86. Teucrium Corn Fund shares last traded at $24.29, with a volume of 152,800 shares traded.

Teucrium Corn Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $894,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $506,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 649.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 91,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 79,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter.

Teucrium Corn Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Corn Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool that is a series of Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust), a Delaware statutory trust. It will issue common units representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in such Fund, called Shares. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares net asset value reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn (Corn Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), including the second to expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%, the third-to-expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

