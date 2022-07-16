Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Major Shareholder Beach Point Capital Management Sells 5,605 Shares

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 5,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $27,016.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,098,597 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,237.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Beach Point Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 15th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,205 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $14,582.75.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,204 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $14,706.36.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,570 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $16,172.10.

On Monday, June 27th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 11,078 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $55,943.90.

On Friday, June 24th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 75,007 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $384,785.91.

Terran Orbital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLAP traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.57. 152,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,151. Terran Orbital Co. has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.87.

Institutional Trading of Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital ( NYSE:LLAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terran Orbital Co. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Francisco Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,097,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,857,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LLAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Terran Orbital in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Terran Orbital in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Terran Orbital from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Terran Orbital Company Profile

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

