Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TEX has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.42.

NYSE TEX opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. Terex has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $53.82.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.13 million. Terex had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.36%. On average, analysts predict that Terex will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.85%.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $67,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,529.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Terex in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Terex in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Terex in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

