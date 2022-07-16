Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $146.99

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 146.99 ($1.75) and traded as low as GBX 142.40 ($1.69). Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 142.80 ($1.70), with a volume of 888,659 shares.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 147.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 156.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a GBX 2.80 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.10%.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

