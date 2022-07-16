Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 99.3% from the June 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEI. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,212,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,129,000 after buying an additional 290,015 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 315,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 219,852 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 415,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 209,388 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 49,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $299,000.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEI opened at $4.83 on Friday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $8.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a $0.0526 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.07%.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

