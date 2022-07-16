Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Short Interest Update

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 850,200 shares, a growth of 189.2% from the June 15th total of 294,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 274.3 days.

Telefónica Stock Down 3.4 %

OTCMKTS:TEFOF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.84. 107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,202. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81. Telefónica has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $5.61.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Telefónica from €4.00 ($4.00) to €4.50 ($4.50) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.