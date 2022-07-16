TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $39,000 Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 627 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 271.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 1.5 %

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $57.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.62. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 105.01%. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $572,777.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,780.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

