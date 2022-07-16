TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $30,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 550 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $228,638,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $116,959,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $82,722,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $72,518,000. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $31,340,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHEL opened at $47.47 on Friday. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.23. The firm has a market cap of $181.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.84%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($33.90) to GBX 3,000 ($35.68) in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.14) to GBX 2,550 ($30.33) in a report on Friday, May 6th. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.34) to GBX 2,779 ($33.05) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,628.43.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

