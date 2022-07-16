TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 67 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,102,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,029,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,728,000 after purchasing an additional 164,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $530,418,000 after purchasing an additional 14,298 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,470,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,289,000 after purchasing an additional 308,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,274,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $323,543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VRSN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total value of $641,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,756,392.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $177.48 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $257.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.91. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.99.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 46.72%. The company had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

