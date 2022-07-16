TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 256 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,661,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,462,000 after purchasing an additional 772,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,999,000 after buying an additional 905,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,786,000 after buying an additional 272,502 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,532,000 after buying an additional 1,065,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,589,000 after buying an additional 23,555 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total transaction of $1,355,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,434,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,386,625.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,557. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total transaction of $1,355,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,434,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,386,625.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 494,029 shares of company stock valued at $71,537,175 in the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $166.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.61 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.57. The stock has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

