TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 140 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.12.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE CNI opened at $111.66 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The stock has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.32.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.586 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.65%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

