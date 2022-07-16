TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $35,000 in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRCC shares. Tigress Financial began coverage on BRC in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on BRC from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on BRC from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.
BRC Stock Performance
Shares of BRC stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17. BRC Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $34.00.
BRC Profile
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRC (BRCC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.