TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $35,000 in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRCC shares. Tigress Financial began coverage on BRC in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on BRC from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on BRC from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Get BRC alerts:

BRC Stock Performance

Shares of BRC stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17. BRC Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

BRC Profile

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $4.11. The company had revenue of $65.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.12 million. On average, analysts predict that BRC Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.