TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $55,000 Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 113.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Match Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Match Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 76,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTCH opened at $65.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.30, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.33 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.38 and a 200 day moving average of $94.58.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Match Group from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.56.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

