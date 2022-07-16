TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $43,000 Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 459,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after buying an additional 25,866 shares during the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 615,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 8,929 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG Stock Up 3.3 %

Golar LNG stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Golar LNG Limited has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $27.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Golar LNG Profile

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLNG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

(Get Rating)

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.