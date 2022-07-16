TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 60 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 171.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 90.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 44.2% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ASML from €945.00 ($945.00) to €960.00 ($960.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus began coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale decreased their price target on ASML from €800.00 ($800.00) to €710.00 ($710.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $772.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $475.63 on Friday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $412.67 and a one year high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $510.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $606.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

