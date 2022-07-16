TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 537 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IR. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 401,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,821,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 2.9 %

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.21. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.