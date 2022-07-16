TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 188 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 429 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,554,000 after purchasing an additional 962,047 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,204,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,978,000 after purchasing an additional 770,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,552,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,602,000 after acquiring an additional 107,321 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,984,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 689,360 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,154,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,452,000 after acquiring an additional 93,817 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $84.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.14 and a 52 week high of $412.68.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $875.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.56 million. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $131,165.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,118,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $131,165.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,118,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,420,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,976. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.12.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.