Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 967 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Target by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,171 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,166,000 after acquiring an additional 22,707 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

Insider Activity

Target Stock Performance

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,020 shares of company stock worth $8,915,190. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $146.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.10. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.