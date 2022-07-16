Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Short Interest Update

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 122.2% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Taisho Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of Taisho Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $9.99. 39,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,067. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $15.94.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group segments.

