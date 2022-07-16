Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT) Trading Down 4.1%

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.47. Approximately 153,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 222,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

Tailwind Two Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.41.

Get Tailwind Two Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tailwind Two Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 879,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 11,753 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Tailwind Two Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,872,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tailwind Two Acquisition

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tailwind Two Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailwind Two Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.