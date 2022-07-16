TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Given New €17.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from €30.00 ($30.00) to €17.50 ($17.50) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TAGOF. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TAG Immobilien from €16.00 ($16.00) to €12.00 ($12.00) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of TAG Immobilien from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

TAG Immobilien Price Performance

TAG Immobilien stock opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.63. TAG Immobilien has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $32.93.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.