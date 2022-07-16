Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.79. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $48.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tabula Rasa HealthCare ( NASDAQ:TRHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.22). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 84.40% and a negative net margin of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $67.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,467,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,168 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,081,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,223,000 after purchasing an additional 31,998 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 394,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 33,372 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 313,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 23,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 255.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 225,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

