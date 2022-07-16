Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Table Trac Price Performance
Shares of TBTC remained flat at $3.71 during trading hours on Friday. Table Trac has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $4.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63.
About Table Trac
