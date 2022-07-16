Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Table Trac Price Performance

Shares of TBTC remained flat at $3.71 during trading hours on Friday. Table Trac has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $4.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63.

About Table Trac

Table Trac, Inc designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. It offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

