Syscoin (SYS) Price Up 3% This Week

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 3% against the dollar. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $110.09 million and approximately $13.70 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00025252 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00255269 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001488 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000954 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002605 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 650,829,465 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

